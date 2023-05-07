Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $444.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $468.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

