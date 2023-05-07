Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $215,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UI opened at $201.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.46 and its 200 day moving average is $270.92. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.54 and a 12-month high of $350.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

