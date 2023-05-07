Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $295.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

