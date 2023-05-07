Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EGP opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

