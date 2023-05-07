Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$89.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.55.

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$82.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$64.79 and a 52-week high of C$85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.48.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.7099912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.