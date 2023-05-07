Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

