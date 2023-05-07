Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 1-Day Volume Tops $44.53

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $44.53 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00007023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.0307871 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.