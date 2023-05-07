Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $107-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Digi International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DGII stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Digi International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Digi International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

