Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.00 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.81 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. 326,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,312. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGII. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digi International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Digi International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

