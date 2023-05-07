DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $156.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 over the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

