Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Up 3.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.