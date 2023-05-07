Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $231.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.64. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.