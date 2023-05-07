Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.34.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.75%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,916,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,916,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,943 shares of company stock valued at $46,795,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.