DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $46.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 791,358 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

