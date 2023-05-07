DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $46.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance
XRAY stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 791,358 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
