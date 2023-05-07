Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 307,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,227. The company has a market cap of $625.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

