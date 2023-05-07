DeepOnion Price Down 41.3% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $695,751.09 and approximately $179.23 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00136178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00061011 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00036416 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037617 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,916,992 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

