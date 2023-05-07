Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $18.08 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $269.97 million and $2.20 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $18.08 or 0.00062697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00135261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038326 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003487 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,931,263 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

