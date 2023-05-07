Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $176,609.93

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $11.59 or 0.00040112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $122.09 million and $176,609.93 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

