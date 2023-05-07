Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Datadog also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.20 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $76.57. 8,548,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.28.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.