Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Datadog also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.28.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

DDOG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.57. 8,548,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.