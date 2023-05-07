Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. 8,548,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,436. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.28.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.