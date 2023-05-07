Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Several analysts recently commented on CYXT shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 33.1 %

CYXT stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.13. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 60.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

