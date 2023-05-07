CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.