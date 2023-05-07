CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Truist Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

