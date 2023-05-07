Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Curis by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Curis Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

