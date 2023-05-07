Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.
Curis Price Performance
Shares of CRIS stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Curis by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
