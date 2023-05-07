Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 1,054,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,621. The company has a market capitalization of $846.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

