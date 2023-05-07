Critical Analysis: SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM – Get Rating) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of SoOum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SoOum has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoOum N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SoOum and Liberty Latin America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Latin America 0 1 1 0 2.50

Liberty Latin America has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.15%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than SoOum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoOum and Liberty Latin America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $4.82 billion 0.37 -$166.01 million ($0.77) -10.68

SoOum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats SoOum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoOum

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

