Critical Analysis: Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) vs. Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Golden Sun Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $343.87 million 1.98 $7.65 million $0.13 93.47 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 3 1 0 2.25 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arco Platform and Golden Sun Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Arco Platform shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform 2.15% 4.99% 1.65% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arco Platform beats Golden Sun Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. The Supplemental segment is involved primarily in English as a second language, technological solutions for communication, Learning Management System platform, and content to develop socio emotional skills. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

About Golden Sun Education Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.