Creditcoin Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $81.77 million and approximately $28.67 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

