Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SYY opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.74.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco



Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

