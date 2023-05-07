Credit Suisse Group Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $79.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

NYSE QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

