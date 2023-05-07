Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

