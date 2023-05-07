Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,971,000 after buying an additional 85,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,248,000 after acquiring an additional 92,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

