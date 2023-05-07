Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

