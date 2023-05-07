Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 471,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.7 %

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $7.25 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $782.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

