Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.49 billion. Corteva also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. 3,142,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,971. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after buying an additional 537,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

