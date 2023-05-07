Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $124.75

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.75 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.44). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 6,004 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 22.01. The company has a market cap of £69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.85.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

