Contrasting Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) & The Competition

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 290.10%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.16 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.10 billion -$3.85 million -11.69

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valor Latitude Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valor Latitude Acquisition pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 124.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -46.60% -66.83% -1.60%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

