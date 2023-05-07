Contrasting Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -58.02% -19.33% -16.05% Maximus 3.62% 15.37% 5.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Maximus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $23.88 million 0.80 -$13.63 million N/A N/A Maximus $4.63 billion 1.06 $203.83 million $2.81 28.65

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Maximus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Risk and Volatility

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maximus has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Future FinTech Group and Maximus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maximus has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Maximus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Maximus beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON). It operates through the following segments: CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Coals and Aluminum Ingots Supply Chain Financing/Trading, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S. state and local government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment delivers end-to-end solutions and includes appeals and assessment services, system and application development, IT modernization, and maintenance services. The Outside the U.S segment provides BPS for international governments and commercial clients. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

