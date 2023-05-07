Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Construction Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Construction Partners by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

