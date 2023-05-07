Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.
Construction Partners Trading Up 14.4 %
NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
