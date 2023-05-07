Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $181.00 million-$183.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.40 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.53.

Confluent stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,449,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,492,871. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

