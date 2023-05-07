Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.77 million. Confluent also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.

CFLT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,449,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,492,871. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

