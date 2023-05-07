Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.77 million. Confluent also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CFLT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.53.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. 5,449,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 227,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $5,831,372.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,955.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

