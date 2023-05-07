Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,080.95

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,080.95 ($26.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,362 ($29.51). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,350 ($29.36), with a volume of 66,819 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.61) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,674 ($33.41).

Computacenter Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,193.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,082.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,441.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

About Computacenter

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 45.80 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 4,171.78%.

(Get Rating)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

