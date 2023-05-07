Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $291.49 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $39.11 or 0.00135319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $291.49 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00062736 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00037756 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003481 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,453,116 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,453,070.11340879 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.13155987 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $11,662,355.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

