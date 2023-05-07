Compound (COMP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.98 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $39.08 or 0.00135618 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $291.27 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,453,117 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,453,070.11340879 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.13155987 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $11,662,355.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

