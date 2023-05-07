Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $291.62 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Compound has a market capitalization of $291.62 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $39.13 or 0.00135570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00063478 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037645 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000139 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,453,070 tokens. Compound's official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound's official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound's official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,453,070.11340879 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.13155987 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $11,662,355.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

