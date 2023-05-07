Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $338.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Insider Activity

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $234.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,627.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

