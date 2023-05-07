Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,203. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.