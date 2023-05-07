Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.44.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

