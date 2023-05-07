Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
