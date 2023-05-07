Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.